Dillon Francis Hops on "It's My House" with Ship Wrek

Dillon Francis and Ship Wrek (real names Collin Maguire and Tripp Churchill) have released their collaboration, "It's My House" via Big Beat Records.

"It's My House" is exactly what fans of either artist would expect from a collab between these two. Leading with a goofy vocal sample, the track makes great use of minimalistic percussion and expertly placed synths. Undoubtedly, fans of Francis's "Purple Hat" remix and "GO OFF (Nuthin' 2 It)" or Maguire and Churchill's "Need It" will absolutely dig this tune.

"It's My House" was released alongside Maguire and Churchill's debut EP, Mirror Mirror, which includes their previously released singles "Danger," "Bloodstream," and the title track as well as a new single titled "Fell For You."

Francis ended 2019 strong, releasing his latest album, Magic Is Real, as well as his remixes of Maroon 5's "Memories" and Saweetie's "My Type." The established producer has continued his consistency heading into 2020, as his released remix packages for "GO OFF (Nuthin' 2 It)" and "DFR" and reworked Sofi Tukker's "Purple Hat."

Macguire and Churchill have also kept a high level of consistency, as the pair ended 2019 by remixing A R I Z O N A's "Problems" and started 2020 with a groovy remix of DJ Snake and Eptic's "Southside."

