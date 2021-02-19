Vintage Culture and Wh0 Deliver Massive Remixes of Iconic Dance Track "Show Me Love"

The remix train for the iconic "Show Me Love" by Laidback Luke, Steve Angello, and Robin S. came to an epic conclusion today. The party kicked off earlier this year, when Mixmash Records and EDM.com joined forces to host a massive remix contest where fans could submit their own versions of the beloved track. The winners were chosen this morning, with Mike Prob snagging the top spot.

"Show Me Love" also received the VIP treatment with four new remixes from elite producers. First to flex their production muscles were Jauz and Dubdogz. Now, the Brazilian powerhouse Vintage Culture and mysterious UK duo Wh0 have taken on the challenging feat, and smashed their renditions with flying colors. Both have delivered a unique reinterpretation of the track, transporting the 1993 classic straight to 2021.

Vintage Culture incorporates his bouncy bass stylings into "Show Me Love" with strong piano chords and kinetic percussion that will get the body moving. The drop hits deep and features rippling synths that have become synonymous with his sound design.



Wh0 also delivers a house rendition, dialing up the tempo and transforming the drop into a pounding beat. The hard-hitting drums round everything out to make this a standout in the remix bundle, which is finally out in full.

Laidback Luke and Jauz went live this morning to announce the official winners for the "Show Me Love" remix contest. During the stream, they broke down the history of the classic single as well as placed the top six official winners. You can watch the full livestream below.

FOLLOW VINTAGE CULTURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/vintageculturemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/vintageculture

Instagram: instagram.com/vintageculture

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PWdehz

FOLLOW WH0:

Facebook: facebook.com/vintageculturemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/vintageculture

Instagram: instagram.com/vintageculture

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PWdehz

FOLLOW MIXMASH RECORDS:

Website: mixmashrecords.com

Facebook: facebook.com/MixmashRecords

Instagram: instagram.com/mixmashrecords

Twitter: twitter.com/MixmashRecords