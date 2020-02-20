You Heard it Here First: shYbeast Enlists Mysterious Female Vocalist for “Will Your Heart Have Room”

I See Stars frontman Devin Oliver is gearing up to deliver the first single of 2020 under his electronic alias, shyBeast. "Will Your Heart Have Room" is set for release tomorrow, February 21st, but EDM.com is proud to premiere the sultry soundscape a day in advance.

Melancholic yet eerily uplifting, "Will Your Heart Have Room" sees Oliver seamlessly blend his production style with the vocal musings that fans of his band know and love. A female singer can be heard providing backup vocals - one whose identity Oliver hasn't disclosed. Her voice sounds like that of Yasmine Yousaf, one half of Krewella, however - and the tattoos on the hand in the song's cover art back up that suspicion.

After a whirlwind career breakthrough in which he dropped out of high school at the age of 15 to tour with I See Stars in 2010, Oliver has made considerable strides in his solo career. He made his debut as shYbeast with a 2017 Kayzo collaboration titled "Follow You;" he joined forces with the L.A. producer once more on last year's "Cruel Love." He's also worked alongside such EDM acts as Sullivan King, Crankdat, Marshmello, Dubloadz, Celldweller and Yultron.

In a statement on "Will Your Heart Have Room," Oliver has said:

“I wrote this song during a huge transition in my life last year. I officially moved out of Detroit to Los Angeles at the time and I never felt so isolated. I was removed from a city that held so many memories and detached myself from the people that made me feel most comfortable in life. My significant other and I also moved in together which raised a lot of hard questions over time and surfaced a lot of issues we may have avoided before hand. 'Will Your Heart Have Room; is a question that I had asked myself a million times last year. I share the melody with a special female vocalist to help tell the story.”

Pre-save or pre-add "Will Your Heart Have Room" across platforms ahead of its February 21st release here.

