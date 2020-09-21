ShyGhy Drops Haunting Single "Feel Good" on Smash Deep

ShyGhy has arrived with his latest stunner on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash The House imprint, the tantalizing deep house number "Feel Good."

"Feel Good" arrives by way of the label's Smash Deep banner, which releases electronic music more on the melodic side of things in contrast to DMLV's high-energy electro house flair. The spellbinding single marks ShyGhy's third release under the Smash The House umbrella after "Get High" and "Find Home," the latter of which also features "Feel Good" vocalist Akacia.

"Feel Good" is a hypnotic house ballad that oozes the energy apparent in the releases of its parent label while remaining ensconced in a melodic backbone. ShyGhy does a fantastic job with the production here, interpolating Akacia's haunting top-line with atmospheric vocal tones and lush soundscapes before he builds into a remarkable drop, which features spacey, fluttering arpeggios and warm future bass synths. The single is an amalgamation of deep house and future that should do very well on Spotify due to its ability to fit in playlists across the genre spectrum.

Despite the name of the track's creator, there is nothing shy about the production present here. "Feel Good" churns along to a downtempo rhythm in terms of house music, but it contains nothing but punchy drum programming, potent layers, and dynamic sound design. All in all, it's another fantastic addition to the young gun's growing catalog.

You can stream "Feel Good" on your go-to platform here.

