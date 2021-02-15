Shygirl Recruits Boys Noize and LSDXOXO for "TASTY" Remixes

Just last month, British songstress Shygirl premiered the music video for her song “TASTY” on YouTube. Channeling the Netflix’s smash hit series Bridgerton, it made use of 19th-century ball gowns, ringlet wigs, and other recognizable scenes from the show.

After seeing the success of “TASTY,” Shygirl has now recruited Boys Noize and LSDXOXO for official remixes. In true Boys Noize fashion, he gave the song an electrifying techno spin while still maintaining the original's catchy chords. With its thumping kick and crisp hi-hats, this remake is made for a darkened warehouse dance floor.

While Boys Noize takes a dark twist with his remix, LSDXOXO offers up a colorful, upbeat, and glittery house rework. Using punchy snares, dreamy synths, and plenty of chilled-out, groovy effects, this rendition offers a feeling of euphoria. 

Boys Noize has recently collaborated with elite musical talents such as Lady Gaga, A$AP Rocky, and Ty Dolla Sign. Despite the pandemic's restraints on live performances, he has also found a way to stay creative, performing at Tomorrowland’s virtual NYE festival and a rare modular industrial set back in July 2020.

Underground artist LSDXOXO, has seen support from Anna Lunoe, Mura Masa, Keys N Krates, and The Blessed Madonna, among others. His songs have made numerous appearances on BBC Radio and he most recently played a virtual festival hosted by Beatport and Junction 2

