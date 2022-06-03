Skip to main content
SIDEPIECE Link Up With Lee Foss to Reimagine Ciara's 2004 Hit, "1, 2 Step"

The trio opted for a tech house twist on the classic Ciara sample from the early aughts.

Grammy-nominated house music tandem SIDEPIECE (Party Favor and Nitti Gritti) have joined forces with Repopulate Mars label boss Lee Foss for their first-ever collaboration.

Out now via Insomniac Records, "1, 2 Step" is a surefire dancefloor filler that samples Ciara's 2004 classic of the same name, which features Missy Elliott. SIDEPIECE and Foss previewed the track at EDC Las Vegas last month. And it goes without saying that it went off:

Having collectively remixed the likes of Lana Del Rey, Rudimental, Calvin Harris and many more, SIDEPIECE and Foss are quite the team. They initially met last year, when the latter was impressed after the former rinsed an early demo of the record at Audiotistic San Diego. They then decided to rework "1, 2 Step" as a trio, resulting in an infectious single that seamlessly integrates the dynamic studio skillsets of each. 

Take a listen to "1, 2 Step" below.

The track follows SIDEPIECE’s hypnotic deep house tune “Don’t Keep Me Waiting” and the highly anticipated "Sextacy," as well as Foss’ hip-hop-oriented Golden State EP—all from this calendar year.

You can find "1, 2 Step" on your preferred streaming platform here and catch SIDEPIECE and Foss at one of the many stops on their extensive world tours.

SIDEPIECE 2022 Tour Dates:

6/16/22 - 6/19/22: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 - Manchester, TN
6/18/22 - 6/19/22: Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2022 - Quincy, WA
6/23/22 - 6/26/22: Electric Forest 2022 - Rothbury, MI
7/8/22 - 7/9/22: FVDED In the Park 2022 - Surrey, BC
7/9/22: Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA
7/15/22 - 7/17/22: Tomorrowland - Boom, BE
7/28/22 - 7/31/22: Lollapalooza 2022 - Chicago, IL
8/5/22 - 8/6/22: Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS
8/5/22 - 8/7/22: îlsoniq 2022 - Montreal, QC
8/13/22: Ever After Music Festival - Kitchener, ON
8/19/22: Breakaway Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids, MI
9/4/22: Electric Zoo - New York, NY
9/18/22: Imagine Music Festival - Rome, GA

Lee Foss 2022 Tour Dates:

6/3/22 - 6/5/22: Saga 2022 - Bucharest, RO
6/5/22:WCM Pool Sessions Frankfurt - Frankfurt, DE
6/10/22 - 6/11/22: Maudes Festival 2022 - Madrid, ESP
6/14/22: Pacha Barcelona - Barcelona, ESP
6/16/22: ANTS, Opium Barcelona - Barcelona, ESP
6/17/22: Social Club - Mallorca, ESP
6/18/2022 : ABODE on the Rock 2022 - Victoria, MLTA
6/21/2022: Repopulate Mars (Opening) - Eden, Ibiza ESP
6/29/22: Paradise, Amnesia - Ibiza, ESP
7/1/22: Brooklyn Mirage - Brooklyn, NY
7/2/22: Electric Island Canada - Ontario, CAN
7/5/22: Repopulate Mars, Eden - Ibiza, ESP
7/9/22: Star of Sound - Murten, CH
7/9/22: Weekend Beach - Malaga, ESP
7/12/22: Repopulate Mars, Eden - Ibiza, ESP
7/17/22 - 7/18/22: Hot Creations x The Yacht Week - Croatia
7/19/22: Repopulate Mars, Eden - Ibiza, ESP
7/22/22: Concord Music Hall - Chicago
7/23/22: Space - Miami, FL
7/26/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
7/31/22: Repopulate Mars @ Loosefest - Newcastle, UK
8/2/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
8/4/22: Destino - Mykonos, GR
8/6/22: Celebrities - Vancouver, CAN
8/7/22: Day Trip - Seattle, WA
8/9/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
8/13/22: Eden Festival - UK
8/14/22: Medusa Festival - Cullera, ESP
8/16/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
8/20/22: Le Naiadi - Pescara, IT
8/23/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
8/27/22: Palm Tree Festival - Zrce Beach, Pag, HRV
8/30/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
9/6/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
9/13/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
9/16/22: Imagine Festival 2022 - Rome, GA
9/17/22: Nocturnal - San Bernardino, CA
9/20/22: Repopulate Mars (Closing) - Ibiza, ESP
9/25/22: Solardo presents Higher Dubrovnik - Dubrovnik, HR
9/26/22: Amnesia - Ibiza, ESP 

FOLLOW SIDEPIECE:

Facebook: facebook.com/youasidepiece
Twitter: twitter.com/youasidepiece
Instagram: instagram.com/youasidepiece
Spotify: spoti.fi/3GxBWgS

FOLLOW LEE FOSS:

Facebook: facebook.com/leefossofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/leefossmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/leefoss
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rA7GM2

