Skip to main content
SIDEPIECE Drop Highly Anticipated House Single, "Sextacy"

SIDEPIECE Drop Highly Anticipated House Single, "Sextacy"

They teased the bouncy tune for almost a year at festivals like EDC Las Vegas.

Tati Bruening

They teased the bouncy tune for almost a year at festivals like EDC Las Vegas.

After teasing the track for almost a year, house music duo SIDEPIECE have finally dropped "Sextacy."

The tandem teased the highly anticipated single for months at festivals like EDC Las Vegas, EDC Orlando, and Countdown NYE, and on popular radio shows. The song has already received support from Don Diablo, EDX and CID, among other dance music stars.

Complemented by intoxicating vocals, the infectious house beat is made of pumping bass, brisk cymbals and rhythmic synths. Booming horns give an additional flare to this groovy tune, which is out now by way of Parlophone’s FFRR Records. Take a listen below.

Recommended Articles

Bob Moses - Love Brand New Artwork
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Release New Single, Announce Third Studio Album, "The Silence In Between"

The Los Angeles duo is planning for a massive year with "Love Brand New" igniting the flame.

3 hours ago
general
INDUSTRY

1001Tracklists' "A State Of Dance Music" Report Suggests Demand for Live Sets—And Tech House—Is Greater Than Ever

Despite generally unfavorable conditions for events in 2021, dance music fans are showing their craving for live sets online.

5 hours ago
Anfisa Letyago
MUSIC RELEASES

Chris Liebing, Boston 168, More Contribute to Anfisa Letyago's First-Ever Remix Pack: Listen

The four-track project is the first of three remix tapes, which will rework songs off her 2021 "Listen" and "Nisida" EPs.

5 hours ago

Consisting of DJs Nitti Gritti and Party Favor, SIDEPIECE formed in 2019 and has been making waves ever since with massive house music hits like “On My Mind” (with Diplo), “Temptation,” “Acrobatic,” and their remix of John Summit’s “Deep End.”

Listen to "Sextacy" on streaming platforms here and catch SIDEPIECE as they embark on their "Kiss and Tell" tour in the next few months. You can find the full list of dates below.

SIDPIECE's 2022 "Kiss and Tell" tour.

SIDPIECE's 2022 "Kiss and Tell" tour.

FOLLOW SIDEPIECE:

Facebook: facebook.com/youasidepiece
Twitter: twitter.com/youasidepiece
Instagram: instagram.com/youasidepiece
Spotify: spoti.fi/3GxBWgS

Related

sidepiece
MUSIC RELEASES

Cling to What's Left of Summer with SIDEPIECE's Sun-Kissed EDM.com Playlist [Exclusive]

To celebrate the release of "Fallin For You," Party Favor and Nitti Gritti's SIDEPIECE have teamed up with EDM.com for an exclusive playlist.

Acraze
MUSIC RELEASES

ACRAZE Drops Highly Anticipated House Single "Do It To It": Listen

The track's biggest supporter is DJ Snake, who called it "the song of the summer" during a recent performance.

Vintage Culture Butterflies
MUSIC RELEASES

Vintage Culture Drops Hypnotic House Single "Butterflies": Listen

Out on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko imprint, the track symbolizes the magical feeling of being in love.

Nitti gritti Valentino khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Valentino Khan and Nitti Gritti Join Forces for Bass House Single “Your Body”

Their hilarious homemade music video shows us how to take care of your body "like a DJ.”

honey dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon Remixes Riva Starr's "The Feeling" Into Tribal House Jam

"The Feeling" was one of Honey Dijon's favorite tracks of the year prior to her official remix.

NERVO
MUSIC RELEASES

NERVO Debut on Toolroom Records With Playful Single "Basement"

The uplifting piano house tune comes just in time for summer festivities.

Walker & Royce
NEWS

Renowned House Music Duo Walker & Royce Launch Record Label, Rules Don't Apply

The imprint's inaugural release is Dances With White Girls' single “Skinny Dipping.”

147101846_266595768172052_2830565141843753133_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to SNBRN's Introspective New Single "Echoes," Which Helped Him Out of Depression

“Before jumping on this record I didn’t work on music for at least 8 months”