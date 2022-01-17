SIDEPIECE Drop Highly Anticipated House Single, "Sextacy"
After teasing the track for almost a year, house music duo SIDEPIECE have finally dropped "Sextacy."
The tandem teased the highly anticipated single for months at festivals like EDC Las Vegas, EDC Orlando, and Countdown NYE, and on popular radio shows. The song has already received support from Don Diablo, EDX and CID, among other dance music stars.
Complemented by intoxicating vocals, the infectious house beat is made of pumping bass, brisk cymbals and rhythmic synths. Booming horns give an additional flare to this groovy tune, which is out now by way of Parlophone’s FFRR Records. Take a listen below.
Consisting of DJs Nitti Gritti and Party Favor, SIDEPIECE formed in 2019 and has been making waves ever since with massive house music hits like “On My Mind” (with Diplo), “Temptation,” “Acrobatic,” and their remix of John Summit’s “Deep End.”
Listen to "Sextacy" on streaming platforms here and catch SIDEPIECE as they embark on their "Kiss and Tell" tour in the next few months. You can find the full list of dates below.
