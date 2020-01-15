Sikdope and Duke & Jones Team Up For “Coming Down”

Arriving by way of Spinnin’ Records, Sikdope and Duke & Jones have combined their respective house and trap sounds on their latest collaboration, “Coming Down.”

Fans first heard “Coming Down” after Sikdope played it out in his end-of-year "Resolutions Mix." The hourlong cut featured only new and unreleased tracks that will come out throughout 2020. SiriusXM/BPM premiered the mix, and Diplo & Friends on BBC Radio 1 later picked it up. Industry-leading DJ/producers like Jauz, Showtek, and Ghastly have also voiced their support on the supercharged mix.

Though the two electronic acts reside in different genres, they share one thing in common: the ability to produce unforgettable festival anthems. Sikdope dominated 2019 with his hit track “Raindrops,” as well as the widely popular Tiësto collaboration “My Whistle.” Manchester duo Duke & Jones have established themselves as minimalistic trap and bass producers, their most popular track “Delusions” reaching nearly 2 million streams. Together, the two acts have created an addictive single sure to hit festival stages worldwide.

“Coming Down” features enticing vocals that lead to raw trap drops tinged with old-school house sounds. “I think the single really showcases our styles and it’s a perfect blend between uplifting melodies on the intros, and explosive amounts of energy on three different drops," said Sikdope (real name David Kabaciński).

“We sent David a rough demo version of the song and he took it to a whole new level of hype, adding an extra drop and putting more energy in the buildup and breaks,” said Duke & Jones. “We love how it ended up, it’s so much fun to play out!"

Stream or download "Coming Down," out now on Spinnin' Records.



