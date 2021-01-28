Diplo and Mark Ronson Drop New Silk City Mix, "Especially 4 U, Vol. 3"

Silk City, the mammoth collaborative alias of Diplo and Mark Ronson, have followed up their recent collaboration with Ellie Goulding, "New Love," with a brand new mix. The third installment of their Especially 4 U mix series is out now.

Jam-packed with a wide array of bangers, Especially 4 U, Vol. 3 is a journey through some of house music's most soulful selections of the moment. The mix opens with "New Love," of course, and moves through music from Chris Lake, Armand Van Helden, Mark Knight, Aluna, A-Trak, The Martinez Brothers, and many more instantly recognizable names in house music.

Also included are remixes of true classics, like Lincoln Baio's reworking of Soul II Soul's timeless "Back To Life." The Doobie Brothers' "Long Train Running" also sees a bootleg remix from Beat Breaker and Chachi featured in Vol. 3, and Harry Tremlett's funky take on soul legend James Brown's "Papa's Got A New Bag (Pt.1)" makes an appearance.

With Especially 4 U, Vol. 3, Silk City followed up the release of "New Love" with an energetic and exciting blend of upfront house music, and also inspire chatter about even more Silk City originals on the way. Fans are hopeful, though Diplo and Ronson have not revealed any plans for more original music just yet.

FOLLOW SILK CITY:

Website: silk-city.com

Facebook: facebook.com/SilkCityMusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3smziUK