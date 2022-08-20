SIPPY Celebrates Success With Headbang-Worthy "Run It Up" EP

SIPPY is taking a well-deserved victory lap.

After tearing it up with her early-summer Captive EP release on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint, the surging bass music producer is savoring the moment with Run It Up, a new EP out now on Subtronics' Cyclops Recordings.

Captive was anchored in introspective songwriting with a moody pop flare, but this time around, the Australian dubstep don is dishing out red meat for the rail-riders.

Kicking out the breaks with the opening salvo, "Run It Up," SIPPY and Sam King simultaneously celebrate success and embrace chaos with cool and confident lyricism amid blistering bass.

The EP continues with "WYKA," an instrumental where laser-like synths and distorted growls trade volleys with reckless abandon. As with the closing track, "Real Gud," SIPPY cuts straight to the chase, keeping the lead-up short, sweet and memorable before ambushing listeners with some of her fiercest sound design to date.

Overall, Run It Up validates the belief that SIPPY will continue to be a prominent force in pushing the next generation of dubstep to the forefront. Her EP seemingly couldn't have arrived with better timing, as she's primed to make an impact with a big outing at Lost Lands this September.

Take a listen to Run It Up below.

