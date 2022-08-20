Skip to main content
SIPPY Celebrates Success With Headbang-Worthy "Run It Up" EP

SIPPY Celebrates Success With Headbang-Worthy "Run It Up" EP

SIPPY isn't holding back with her latest long-form project.

c/o Press

SIPPY isn't holding back with her latest long-form project.

SIPPY is taking a well-deserved victory lap.

After tearing it up with her early-summer Captive EP release on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint, the surging bass music producer is savoring the moment with Run It Up, a new EP out now on Subtronics' Cyclops Recordings.

Captive was anchored in introspective songwriting with a moody pop flare, but this time around, the Australian dubstep don is dishing out red meat for the rail-riders.

Sippy

SIPPY.

Kicking out the breaks with the opening salvo, "Run It Up," SIPPY and Sam King simultaneously celebrate success and embrace chaos with cool and confident lyricism amid blistering bass.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

sippy
MUSIC RELEASES

SIPPY Celebrates Success With Headbang-Worthy "Run It Up" EP

SIPPY isn't holding back with her latest long-form project.

By Cameron Sunkel
what so not
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: What So Not, Zedd, Alesso and more [8/19/22]

New major releases include tracks from Malaa, Dr. Fresch, LP Giobbi and more.

By Koji Aiken
ASOT 2019
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici Breathe New Life Into iiO's 2001 Classic, "Rapture"

Nadia Ali's vocals are as powerful as ever in Vini Vici's electrifying rework of "Rapture."

By EDM.com Staff

The EP continues with "WYKA," an instrumental where laser-like synths and distorted growls trade volleys with reckless abandon. As with the closing track, "Real Gud," SIPPY cuts straight to the chase, keeping the lead-up short, sweet and memorable before ambushing listeners with some of her fiercest sound design to date.

Overall, Run It Up validates the belief that SIPPY will continue to be a prominent force in pushing the next generation of dubstep to the forefront. Her EP seemingly couldn't have arrived with better timing, as she's primed to make an impact with a big outing at Lost Lands this September.

Take a listen to Run It Up below.

Follow SIPPY:

Facebook: facebook.com/sippyau
Twitter: twitter.com/SippyAu
Instagram: instagram.com/sippyau
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zWE9Cf

Related

getter
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Brings Diverse Sonic Palette Under One Roof With "Some Creatures" EP

Getter's latest marks one of his most comprehensive long form projects to date.

sippy
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to SIPPY's Spellbinding "Captive" EP

Propelled by its stunning titular track, "Captive" explores the perils of chasing a temporary high.

acraze subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Channels Headbanger Energy With Unrelenting "Do It To It" Remix: Listen

Subtronics takes ACRAZE's breakout hit for a spin.

kid (Eddie Diaz)
MUSIC RELEASES

K?D Returns With New EP 'Find Paradise'

K?D shows his versatility in his debut long-form project.

haliene
FEATURES

Grammy-Nominated Albums Spark Cause for Celebration Among EDM Collaborators and Breakout Stars

Virtual Riot, HALIENE, and Sippy are just a few in a very long list of supporting artists who found good reason to celebrate the reveal of 2022's Grammy nominees.

Mz Worthy
MUSIC RELEASES

Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self."

Daniel Johns What So Not
NEWS

What So Not Announces Collaborative Project With Iconic Musician Daniel Johns

What So Not says the project will mark his first musical offering that isn't dance music-related.

283788660_2795901304053135_8739465831054376800_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Xotix Blast Off With Blistering Multi-Genre EP, "Best Coast"

Ahead of their Lost Lands debut, Xotix are reminding listeners of their versatility with their first EP of 2022.