Sir Ivan Releases Brand-New Remixes of His Iconic "Happy Together" Cover

Sir Ivan (real name Ivan L. Wilzig) is taking us back in time.

In 2009, he released his acclaimed cover of "Happy Together," a bright and psychedelic 1960s staple by The Turtles. Now, he's independently released five new remixes of his original flip.

Including radio, club and dub mixes, selected artists for the remix album are DJs from Mars, Ralphi Rosario and 7th Heaven, all of whom have created remixes before for Wilzig, who is also known by monikers Peaceman and Mr. Mitzvah. Bimbo Jones and Moto Blanco also contributed their talents to the effort.

Each remix brings an inventive twist to the unadulterated happiness of the original track, following in Wilzig's footsteps as a social activist. The banker-turned Billboard star is known for using his music platform to raise awareness for issues like LGBT discrimination. He's even established The Peaceman Foundation, a private charitable fund that receives all of his recording artist royalties.

Wilzig came up in DJ culture in the '60s and '70s, making a name for himself spinning on disco dance floors. He's most recently released a string of remix albums, including 2019's Get Together, Live for Today, and Peaceman Shines.

