Skinny Days Tap CLMD and JOP for Dance-Pop Bop, "You Don't Have a Heart"

"You Don't Have A Heart" marks the second collaboration from Skinny Days and CLMD.

Hailing from Norway, Skinny Days have reunited with fellow Norwegian CLMD to deliver a playful house bop.

Just last year, the duo joined forces with CLMD for the release of "Voices In My Head," which has since garnered 17 million streams and counting. Today the multi-Platinum artists have come together again, this time tapping in the young rising star JOP. “JOP is full of energy and he always makes the roof rise in every room he enters," Skinny Days explained in a press release. "It’s hard not to get smitten by his youthful, unreserved, and wonderful courage."

Out now via The Selective Label, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, "You Don't Have A Heart" tells the tale of being in love with an entrancing woman who—you guessed it—doesn't have a heart. The storyline, told through JOP's entrancing vocals, is textured with subtle, synth-laden soundscapes and romantic accents, creating an invigorating house-pop hybrid track.

Check out "You Don't Have A Heart" below.

Skinny Days further explained the underlying message of their single as a time “when you think you’ve met the one, but it turns out she’s a heartless, insensitive person, who only cares about herself.” While the subject matter is hard to swallow for anyone who can relate, the tune is kept playful to leave the listener with "a feeling of being SO over all [of] their exes, and a feeling of wanting to dance, of course.”

