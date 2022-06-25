Skream Kicks Off EP Rollout With Frenzied Jackmaster Collab, "The Attention Deficit Track"

Skream and Jackmaster's "The Attention Deficit Track" is a shot in the arm fit for powering dance music fans through the wee hours of the morning.

Part of Skream's forthcoming EP on CircoLoco Records, "The Attention Deficit Track" is an immediate attention-grabber by way of its frenetic, gated vocals. Bursting in rapid-fire succession, the producers' chops paired with a tinge of reverb and delay create a swirling vocal concoction with a discernibly psychedelic aura.

Underpinning the frenzied vocal action is a clean counterbalance of pumping kicks and crisp claps, a dependable arrangement more than capable of vitalizing the dancefloor. Take a listen to "The Attention Deficit Track" below.

If the single is any indication of what's to come from Skream in July when his EP is out, the pioneering dubstep visionary hasn't lost his appetite for sonic exploration. The record will undoubtedly be received as a welcome addition to the CircoLoco imprint, a venture created by way of a partnership between Rockstar Games and the global CircoLoco events brand in early 2021.

Skream's The Attention Deficit EP is scheduled to release on July 15th.

