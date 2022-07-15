Skip to main content
Skream Drops Three-Track EP On Rockstar Games' CircoLoco Records

Skream Drops Three-Track EP On Rockstar Games' CircoLoco Records

"The Attention Deficit EP" features collaborations with Jackmaster and Jansons.

c/o Listen Up

"The Attention Deficit EP" features collaborations with Jackmaster and Jansons.

Rockstar Games and CircoLoco have recruited Skream for the third EP release on their collaborative label, CircoLoco Records.

Following last month's collaboration with Jackmaster, Skream has welcomed the world to his latest body of work, The Attention Deficit EP. Each of the EP's three tracks showcases a unique style that demonstrates the multifaceted production abilities of their creator. One of the most influential figures in dubstep, Skream has branched out into other dimensions and quickly became an international headliner with the uncanny ability to bend any genre to his will.

Released last month, the first of the trio is the aforementioned collaboration with Jackmaster, "The Attention Deficit Track." With perfectly programmed drums and vocal snippets bombarding you from all directions, the track is a delightfully chaotic look into the minds of the U.K. greats.

"Floral" uncovers mystifying, echoing vocals and a dampened, but lush sound to create an otherworldly tune to soundtrack the afterparty of your dreams. The final offering to fans is a collaboration with Jansons, "Track 3." Featuring synthwave-inspired production throughout, the exhilarating track feels like an homage to the nightclubs of Rockstar Games' iconic Miami parody, Vice City.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

skream
MUSIC RELEASES

Skream Drops Three-Track EP On Rockstar Games' CircoLoco Records

"The Attention Deficit EP" features collaborations with Jackmaster and Jansons.

By Nick Yopko14 seconds ago
Wakaan Music Festival
EVENTS

CloZee, Rusko, LSDREAM, More Announced on Wobbly Wakaan Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Also taking the stage at Liquid Stranger's Arkansas festival are Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, Emancipator, Of The Trees and more.

By Nick Yopko4 minutes ago
dallask martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Martin Garrix, DallasK and Sasha Alex Sloan's Long-Awaited Collab, "Loop"

At long last, Garrix has finally released "Loop," which fans had been clamoring for since his massive Ultra 2022 performance.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago

Take a listen to the brilliant The Attention Deficit EP below.

FOLLOW SKREAM:

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/skream
Twitter: twitter.com/I_Skream
Instagram: instagram.com/skreamizm
Spotify: spoti.fi/38vLBWo

Related

skream jackmaster
MUSIC RELEASES

Skream Kicks Off EP Rollout With Frenzied Jackmaster Collab, "The Attention Deficit Track"

Skream and Jackmaster's "The Attention Deficit Track" is an adrenalized club heater for the late night hours.

Skream
MUSIC RELEASES

Turn to the Dark Side with Skream's Pounding Techno Track "Poison"

The dubstep don goes techno!

_large
NEWS

Rockstar Games and CircoLoco Launch Joint Record Label

The Grand Theft Auto publisher is expanding its influence within underground dance music.

must die
MUSIC RELEASES

MUST DIE!, Skream and Akeos Release Highly Anticipated Mega-Collaboration, "LOL OK"

The trio has put together a dubstep smash for the ages.

skream
NEWS

Skream Introduces New Label "IFEEL," Announces Debut Release

The first IFEEL release will be a three-track EP titled "Chesters Groove."

Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Unveils Ambitious "Convergence" EP on Ophelia Records: Listen

The four-track EP is packed full with massive collaborations.

Skream
MUSIC RELEASES

Skream Set to Deliver 100% Original Radio 1 Essential Mix

Skream is preparing for the broadcast of his third BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

rudimental
NEWS

Rudimental Announce New Album "Ground Control": Check Out the Lead Single and Tracklist

The album will feature Skream, MJ Cole, and The Game, among others.