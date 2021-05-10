Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.
Author:
Publish date:

Coughs

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.

Skrillex has finally dropped the curtain on new music, unveiled a stunning new collaborative track with Starrah and Four Tet called "Butterflies."

Longtime fans of the dubstep legend may be dismayed at the lack of bass, but it doesn't make the track any less impactful. "Butterflies," which arrives by way of Skrillex's OWSLA banner, is a hypnotic house banger that only reinforces his reputation as the most versatile producer in electronic music.

The single begins with distorted vocal chops, which act as a siren song that leads into an alluring percussive beat serenaded by Starrah's sultry vocals. What follows are three wholly unique drops, each of which rumble with the pristine engineering and nuanced sound design for which both Skrillex and Four Tet have become globally renowned.

Listen to "Butterflies," Skrillex's first official release since 2019, below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Skrillex and Starrah linked up in March 2021 for the latter's critically acclaimed debut album The Longest Interlude, where he contributed production alongside James Blake and Nile Rodgers, among others.

Four Tet and Skrillex famously joined forces in London for an ultra-rare B2B DJ set back in 2019, when they performed together at a party for The Warehouse Project. You can listen to the full set below.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

FOLLOW STARRAH:

Facebook: facebook.com/istarrah
Twitter: twitter.com/istarrah
Instagram: instagram.com/whereisstarrah
Spotify: spoti.fi/2MSfWH3

FOLLOW FOUR TET:

Facebook: facebook.com/FourTetKieran
Twitter: twitter.com/FourTet
Instagram: instagram.com/fourtetkieran
Spotify: spoti.fi/37kV2Id

Related

Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex Shares New Single, Confirms "Body of Work" On the Way

Skrillex is finally back with new music.

Rich DietZ - Anxiety (YT - NW)
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Drop Hypnotic House Banger, "Anxiety": Listen

A timely statement about mental health through a riveting house tune.

B-FT-TY_Her Revolution_His Rope_Artwork_4000x4000
MUSIC RELEASES

Burial, Four Tet, and Thom Yorke Collaborate On Double-Sided "Her Revolution / His Rope"

The release marks the first time all three artists have collaborated since 2011.

161337969_193808569207586_4435122945160208612_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Starrah Taps Skrillex, James Blake, More for Debut Album: Listen

"The Longest Interlude" also features production from Boi-1da and Niles Rodgers, among other elite music producers.

Skrillex
NEWS

New Skrillex Music to Arrive Next Week, Says josh pan

pan confirmed the news of a new collaboration in a recent Instagram Live session.

Skrillex and Four Tet
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex, Boys Noize, and Ty Dolla $ign Recruit Four Tet to Remix "Midnight Hour"

This comes shortly after "Midnight Hour" was nominated for a Grammy.

skrillex justin bieber virtual riot
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Justin Bieber's New "Justice" Album, With Production from Skrillex, Virtual Riot, More

The Biebs dropped his star-studded sixth studio album today with a stable of high-profile producers.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Skrillex-Produced Single "Man of the Year" from Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album

The first posthumous album from the late Chicago hip-hop artist arrived today.