Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.

Skrillex has finally dropped the curtain on new music, unveiled a stunning new collaborative track with Starrah and Four Tet called "Butterflies."

Longtime fans of the dubstep legend may be dismayed at the lack of bass, but it doesn't make the track any less impactful. "Butterflies," which arrives by way of Skrillex's OWSLA banner, is a hypnotic house banger that only reinforces his reputation as the most versatile producer in electronic music.

The single begins with distorted vocal chops, which act as a siren song that leads into an alluring percussive beat serenaded by Starrah's sultry vocals. What follows are three wholly unique drops, each of which rumble with the pristine engineering and nuanced sound design for which both Skrillex and Four Tet have become globally renowned.

Listen to "Butterflies," Skrillex's first official release since 2019, below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Skrillex and Starrah linked up in March 2021 for the latter's critically acclaimed debut album The Longest Interlude, where he contributed production alongside James Blake and Nile Rodgers, among others.

Four Tet and Skrillex famously joined forces in London for an ultra-rare B2B DJ set back in 2019, when they performed together at a party for The Warehouse Project. You can listen to the full set below.

