Skrillex Says the First of Multiple Albums is Almost Finished

It's been six years since the release of Skrillex's debut album, Recess. Since then, fans have been desperately waiting for the pioneering producer's next body of work. Thankfully, he's come along to update us during a time of unease and isolation by confirming that the "first" album is almost finished.

On his Instagram, Skrillex (real name Sonny Moore) shared a note stating that the album is in the final mixing stages. He also seemingly confirmed the longstanding rumors that he had multiple albums in the works by calling it "this first album..."

In a follow-up post, he explained a setback holding up its completion and also share sympathy for those whose careers have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "My biggest roadblock due to all this has definitely been postponing some music video shoots,” he said. “But I'm feeling a bit heavy about all these people without jobs right now."

While next to nothing has been confirmed about this mysterious and highly anticipated new album, during an interview with Beats 1 in January, Moore stated that this is the first time he's been able to finally take some time and sit down and make an album rather than doing it on the road.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/skrillex