Skrillex and Fred again.. Drop Long-Awaited Collaboration, "Rumble"
The dearth of new Skrillex music has come to an end with the long-awaited release of "Rumble."
It's been a development long in the works. Since as early as summer 2021, "Rumble" has been experienced solely via bootleg rips and disparate snippets from iPhone camera rolls. It's hardly an exaggeration to say the track has been the most sought-after ID of the last year.
But the wait is now over. With "Rumble" having officially hit streaming platforms today, electronic music fans from all walks of life have something to celebrate.
The track, a collaboration with producer-of-the-moment Fred again.., appropriately combines the best of both artists' respective worlds in flawless fashion. They're joined by renowned grime MC Flowdan, a member of the U.K. outfit Roll Deep.
Bringing the frenetic bass and wild cadence of a 16th-note descending lead, Skrillex's mission to make the club shake remains undeterred. Meanwhile, Fred again.. is operating slightly outside the scope of his laser-focused house sensibilities, but it's an adaptation that suits him well. The spirit of the duo's collective penchant for deep dubstep and jungle-inspired electronic music shines through in spades.
Now that "Rumble" is finally out, all eyes are now on Skrillex and the timeline of his forthcoming album cycle. He recently confirmed two albums on the way this year, his first since 2014's influential debut, Recess.
You can find "Rumble" on streaming platforms here.
