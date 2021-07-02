Watch Skrillex and J Balvin Party Hard in Video for New Collab, "In Da Getto"

Skrillex and the Prince of Reggaton have finally unveiled their hotly anticipated collab alongside a rowdy music video.

Skrillex and the Prince of Reggaton, J Balvin, have finally unveiled their hotly anticipated collab "In Da Getto" alongside a rowdy music video.

The new single, which was co-produced by Tainy, samples the melody of David Morales and the Bad Yard Club's 1993 dance hit “In De Ghetto," featuring Crystal Waters and Delta. While electronic music fans hoping to hear a classic Skrillex banger may be dismayed at the lack of bass here, there's no doubt the Urbano-house hybrid is jam-packed with club energy.

Directed by Alfred Marroquín, the neon-soaked video follows Skrillex and Balvin on a night of debauchery, drinking and dancing before ending up at a rowdy house party. The visual also features two superstars of the TikTok age: Khaby Lame, a Senegalese-Italian social media personality who debunks useless life hacks posted by influencers, and Jeff Obeng, a creator best known for his viral skits as his Mufasa character.

Check out the official "In Da Getto" music video below.