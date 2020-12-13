Listen to the Skrillex-Assisted "Baxter Avenue" Off Rapper Jack Harlow's New Album

Mega-producer Skrillex has a longstanding, well-known love for hip-hop and rap music, and to say a collaboration with prodigious 22-year-old rapper Jack Harlow has been long overdue is an understatement. Their day has finally come with the release of "Baxter Avenue," a monster track included on Harlow's latest studio album, Thats What They All Say, released December 11th via Atlantic Records and Generation Now.

Co-written and produced by Skrillex, "Baxter Avenue" features crisp snare hits, languid synths, and punchy kicks overlaid with Harlow's signature smooth flow. The track is also likely the product of a studio session publicized on Harlow's social media back in July.

While "Baxter Avenue" is the first official release from the pair of artists, back in May Skrillex dropped a still unreleased remix of Harlow's smash single "WHATS POPPIN," which was rereleased on TWTAS. Broadcast on Twitch during a streaming session with prolific producer Kenny Beats, you can check out the tune here.

