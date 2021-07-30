Skrillex and Jhay Cortez Tap Mia Khalifa to Star in Sultry "En Mi Cuarto" Music Video: Watch

After his latest high-profile collab, Skrillex's penchant for Reggaeton is as clear as ever.

Blossoming Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jhay Cortez has teamed up with Skrillex for a new single called "En Mi Cuarto," which arrived today alongside an official music video starring Mia Khalifa.

Khalifa, perhaps best known for her work in the porn industry, glides on a motorcycle down a desolate highway, doing tricks while donning a helmet with devil horns. It's a subtle foreshadowing of what follows—a scene in which Skrillex and Cortez party in a room that bursts into flames.

Check out the official "En Mi Cuarto" music video below.

The latest in a string of high-profile Skrillex collabs, "En Mi Cuarto" is a sultry reggaeton-house hybrid. It features co-production from Tainy, who also contributed to Skrillex's last single, the party-starting crossover hit "In Da Getto" with J Balvin.

The flurry of new music has proved polarizing for longtime fans of Skrillex, whose classic electronic sound has been all but absent in recent years. And after his latest foray into the Reggaeton space, it's a mystery when they can expect a signature track from the dubstep pioneer.

However, fans can find solace in the fact that his sophomore album is in the works. And if Recess was any indication, it'll be a dubstep tour de force.