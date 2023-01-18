Skip to main content
Skrillex Drops Electrifying House Track, "Leave Me Like This"

The collaboration with Bobby Raps features Skrillex's iconic "Oh my god!" sample, which he famously used over a decade ago in "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites."

Anthony Larpin

If you weren't aware Skrillex is back, his new single is quite the wakeup call. 

The dubstep icon, who is gearing up for a momentous double-album release in 2023, today released "Leave Me Like This." It's an electrifying rush of house music featuring Minnesota hip-hop artist Bobby Raps, whose hypnotic vocals float atop an arrangement that tiptoes the wire between ballad and banger.

In the second drop, Skrillex brings back his iconic "Oh my god!" sample, which he famously used over a decade ago in "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites." Take a listen to "Leave Me Like This" below and stream it here.

Skrillex revealed his upcoming double-album in early January after sharing a teaser with snippets of new music and a caption reading "QFF/DGTC 23." It's been almost a decade since his last full-length album, 2014's influential debut, Recess.

Skrillex then fanned the flames of the hype by releasing "Rumble," a collaboration with Fred again.. and Flowdan, before quickly dropping "Way Back" alongside PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. This past week, he began teasing a track with famed rapper Missy Elliott.

It's hard to believe Skrillex has released three new singles in as many weeks to kick off the year. He'd been relatively quiet in 2022, a year that saw a dearth of new original music and the cancellation of a few major festival performances.

Skrillex recently opened up about 2022, the "toughest year" of his life, which also brought the tragic death of his mother.

"Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life," he tweeted, adding that he "drank the pain away and kept going" after his mother's passing.

"For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace," continued. "It took so much work and sacrifice to get here."

Follow Skrillex:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

