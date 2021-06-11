Skrillex and Poo Bear Reunite for Stunning Single, "The Day You Left": Listen

Poo Bear, who collaborated with Skrillex for 2017's "Would You Ever," has reunited with the electronic music legend for a new single.

Reunited and it feels so good.

Skrillex and Poo Bear, who famously linked up in summer 2017 for their collaborative hit "Would You Ever," have reunited for a stunning new song called "The Day You Left." The single finds Poo Bear leading the charge with Skrillex on the production.

"The Day You Left" is a melancholic slice of future R&B from the two longtime collaborators and friends. With hypnotic vocal chops that flutter over a resounding low end, the track sounds like a more tame twist on Skrillex's "Mumbai Power," his summer 2019 festival hit released alongside Beam.

Listen to the new track below.

"Would You Ever" went on to become an international hit after its release in July 2017. Skrillex and Poo Bear also worked together on 2015's "Where Are Ü Now," the 4x Platinum-selling track featuring Justin Bieber that was released under the former's Jack Ü alias with Diplo. They went on to join forces again to co-write the Kingdom Hearts III theme song in 2018.​

Meanwhile, Skrillex finally dropped the curtain on a long-awaited song called "Supersonic (My Existence)" yesterday alongside Noisia, josh pan, and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs. The song had functioned as one of the most anticipated unreleased cuts of the Skrillex mythos prior to its official release on streaming platforms, courtesy of his venerated OWSLA imprint.

