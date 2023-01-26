Skip to main content
Listen to Skrillex's Euphoric New Single With Bladee, "Real Spring"

Hot off the heels of three January singles, Skrillex continues to explore and define the sounds of 2023.

Marilyn Hue

Producing music with a renewed sense of ambition, Skrillex is coming in hot with "Real Spring," a stunning collab with and Bladee.

He recently opened up about mental health struggles he experienced last year as well as the tragic death of his mother. But with four new singles out just a month into 2023, it's clear that Skrillex is feeling refreshed—and more creative than ever.

With each new release, he continues to disrupt the norm. This time around he's exploring a euphoric electronic and hip-pop sound, teaming up with Bladee for a hypnotic record. Bladee's hazy flow burns slowly through the arrangement and brings an emotive punch to Skrillex's remarkable production.

Skrillex's collaborative prowess remains formidable after yet another compelling collab, which follows huge joint tracks with the likes of Trippie Redd, Pink Pantheress, Flowdan, Fred again.. and Bobby Raps. He also has a high-profile collab with Missy Elliott in the works.

MUSIC RELEASES

By Rachel Freeman
movement
EVENTS

Movement Teases 2023 Lineup With Headliners Charlotte de Witte, Underworld

The iconic Detroit festival also confirmed performances by TSHA, Green Velvet and a B2B set from Dom Dolla and John Summit, among others.

By Jason Heffler
Josh Pele Magic
Lifestyle

How One Man Began Performing Magic for the World's Biggest DJs: Meet Josh Pele, "The Ravegician"

"Be confident, express your style and good things will happen," says The Ravegician, who has blown the minds of Martin Garrix, Excision, SVDDEN DEATH and many more.

By Leah McClure and Jarett Lopez

The release of “Real Spring'' arrives after Skrillex was seen hanging out with Yung Lean, Bladee and fellow Drain Gang member Thaiboy Digital before a surprise performance in Bangkok. The track has now officially hit streaming platforms.

Watch the official "Real Spring" music video below and stream the new single here.

