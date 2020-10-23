Skrillex Shares New Single, Confirms "Body of Work" On the Way - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Skrillex Shares New Single, Confirms "Body of Work" On the Way

Skrillex is finally back with new music.
Marilyn Hue

Skrillex is finally back with new music. Taking to social media early this morning to share a new track, he also confirmed that a new "body of work" is on the way and almost complete.

Skrillex shared the news via Twitter, confirming that a new record is in its "finishing" stages. "Still finishing this main body of work but in the mean time I just made this today and wanted to put it out," he wrote.

After teasing new music in the wee hours of October 23rd, Skrillex went on to drop a surprise song called "Kliptown Empyrean" on his SoundCloud page. It's a chilled out garage track akin to "Fire Away," which appeared on his debut (and only) studio album Recess back in 2014.

Since sharing with fans that the first of multiple albums was almost finished back in March 2020, Skrillex, who mysteriously wiped his Instagram earlier this summer, had remained tight-lipped on any further details until now.

Check out "Kliptown Empyrean" below.

