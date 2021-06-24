Skrillex, Starrah and Four Tet Drop Eerie "Butterflies" Music Video: Watch

The video follows a group of friends as they gyrate through glittering city streets, tailed by ghostly figures.
Author:
Publish date:

Atlantic Records

Skrillex, Starrah and Four Tet have unveiled the official music video for their collaborative hit "Butterflies."

The eerie video follows a group of friends as they gyrate through glittering city streets, tailed by ghostly figures. It's a stark contrast to the video for "Too Bizarre" (with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain), which depicted a carefree, no-holds-barred basement punk party.

"Butterflies" was Skrillex's first official release since 2019. It effectively blew the lid off the hype surrounding his sophomore album, which fans have been clamoring for since he announced a wrap on production of a new body of work in March 2020. He's remained tight-lipped ever since, however.

Check out the official "Butterflies" music video below.

