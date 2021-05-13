Skrillex Drops Music Video for New Pop-Punk Track With Swae Lee and Siiickbrain, "Too Bizarre"

The collab arrives just three days after Skrillex's first official solo track since 2019, "Butterflies."
Author:
Publish date:

Marilyn Hue

Just three days after releasing his first official solo track since 2019, Skrillex is back with another release, a collab with Siiickbrain and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee.

The aptly titled "Too Bizarre" is a full-fledged pop-punk song, a return to his emo roots and even further of a departure from the bass-fueled Skrillex music of the Recess era. The arrangement here was made for radio, with Lee crooning over a number of guitar riffs and punk-inspired vocal harmonies. A jarring vocal at the halfway point courtesy of Siiickbrain brings the track into its final gallop before the last chorus takes it home, tying a bow on a catchy—and strange—new Skrillex release.

As the road to Skrillex's mythical sophomore album becomes more and more clear, it's anyone's guess where his sound is going moving forward. The most versatile producer in electronic music has always been known to keep fans on their toes, a notion that rings more true than ever in the case of "Too Bizarre."

Watch the official music video below.

