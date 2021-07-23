Skyler Madison Delivers Heavy-Hitting "Secret Sauce Vol.2" Bootleg Pack
Publish date:

Skyler Madison Delivers Heavy-Hitting "Secret Sauce Vol.2" Bootleg Pack

Following up on her debut EP, Skyler Madison has returned with a monster pack.
Author:
Following up on her debut EP, Skyler Madison has returned with a monster pack.

Fresh off her debut EP release, Iridescent, budding bass artist Skyler Madison has returned to deliver a heavy-hitting bootleg pack for DJs.

Just last month Madison released her five-track Iridescent record via Circus Records—the renowned electronic music label founded by Flux Pavilion and Doctor P. The EP is a refreshing take on modern bass music, showcasing her ability to seamlessly blend foundational elements of trap, future bass, and hip-hop. It also featured big-time collabs with Leah Culver, 24hrs, and TITUS.

Following the EP's release, Madison has returned with a surprise bootleg bundle packed with unique edits to get the party started. Some of the tracks she selected to integrate in this dancefloor-ready pack include "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish and "Move Ya Hips" by A$AP Ferg, among others. Arriving just in time for festival season, Secret Sauce Vol.2 is versatile enough to energize any crowd. Madison has inventively fused together popular hip-hop hits, major pop singles, and more all cut with aggressive trap and bass drops.

Skyler copy
MUSIC RELEASES

Skyler Madison Delivers Heavy-Hitting "Secret Sauce Vol.2" Bootleg Pack

Following up on her debut EP, Skyler Madison has returned with a monster pack.

Check out the Secret Sauce Vol.2 tracklist below and download the new bootleg pack here.

Secret Sauce Vol.2 Tracklist: 

1. Mercy Velcro (Skyler Madison Edit)
2. Franchise In Your Head (Skyler Madison Edit)
3. Bad Guy Gemini (Skyler Madison Edit)
4. Move Your Hips To The Ground (Skyler Madison Edit)
5. Multiplex Lights (Skyler Madison Edit)
6. I Wanna Know Euphoria (Skyler Madison Edit)
7. Molecular Antidote (Skyler Madison Edit)

