SLANDER, Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky Share the Last Word In Massive Collab, "Picture"

SLANDER, Alison Wonderland, and Said The Sky couldn't let 2022 close without having the last word.

The trifecta of show-stopping artists arguably saved their best for last with their brand new collaboration, "Picture." And it's the blow-the-doors-off type of track we could have only dreamt of.

Each tastemakers in their own right, the trio meet in the middle of their stylistic crossroads, yielding a densely melodic anthem with a strong future bass flair. Perhaps less surprising is the notion that "Picture" plays straight into their strengths, specifically in the rigorous building and diffusion of tension. From dainty chords and distant, celestial soundscapes to voluminous synths dripping in reverb, "Picture" rides the wave of melancholic lows to untouchable highs.

Pulling it all together are Wonderland's characteristically heartstring-tugging lyricism, falsettos and soaring vocal melodies. Frozen in a state of cathartic reflection, "Picture" brings out some of the most memorable songwriting from the formidable trio of artists. For Wonderland in particular, the messaging feels like a logical spiritual successor to her Loner era, wherein existential questions of what the future holds remain open-ended.

