SLANDER Announces New Label, Releases Soaring New Single "Hurt Sometimes" With Fairlane

Back in 2015, when SLANDER released the debut EP Nuclear Bonds alongside NGHTMRE, never could they have envisioned the magnitude to which their careers would climb. Fast-forward five years later, and the duo has released a slew of global hits.

Today, SLANDER is back to further solidify their status as tastemakers, tapping Canadian electronic producer Fairlane for a single called "Hurt Sometimes." It features a beautiful blend of acoustic guitar and hard-hitting electronic synths, the end result of which is a stunning, emotional anthem. Check out the new track, which features breathtaking vocals from American singer-songwriter Jonathan Mendelsohn, below.

In addition to the new single, SLANDER has also announced the launch of their new label Heaven Sent. They have chosen "Hurt Sometimes"—a track that sits right in line with the classic, soaring SLANDER sound we know and love—to serve as the imprint's inaugural release.

You can find the new single on all streaming platforms here.

