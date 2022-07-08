Skip to main content
SLANDER and Ashley Drake Connect On Heartfelt Single, "Halfway Down"

"Halfway Down" arrives by way of SLANDER's Heaven Sent imprint.

Returning with yet another emotive single, SLANDER and Ashley Drake tug on listeners' heartstrings with their new collab, "Halfway Down," out via the former's Heaven Sent imprint.

SLANDER have long been known for their diverse production skillset, ranging from teeth-chattering dubstep tracks to profound melodic records. "Halfway Down" falls into the latter category, as Drake's somber vocals help cultivate the perfect atmosphere for the duo's softer side.

Soaring synths and hard-hitting percussion accompany the aching lyricism, allowing a unique soundscape to unfold. Take a listen to "Halfway Down" below.

SLANDER's years-long stream of success has only continued to grow in 2022. They kicked off the year with longtime collaborators Dylan Matthew and NGHTMRE, teaming up for a massive collab called "Fall Into Me." In April, they released their long-awaited tune "Walk On Water" (with Matthew and RØRY).

Find "Halfway Down" on streaming platforms here.

