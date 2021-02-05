SLANDER and Au5 Release Heartfelt Single "Anywhere" Featuring shYbeast and PLYA

SLANDER are no strangers to massive collaborations. They most recently connected with Excision for their highly-anticipated track, "Your Fault." Back in November, they teased a collaboration with Au5 at Ultra Taiwan. Today, their collaboration "Anywhere" featuring shYbeast and PLYA arrives via SLANDER's Heaven Sent imprint.

"Anywhere" is the perfect blend of SLANDER and Au5's sounds. Not only have they unleashed a crowd-pleasing festival anthem, but it arrives as a complex addition to both artists' discographies. Both shYbeast and PLYA offer an excellent dose of gorgeous vocals as they croon about love and loyalty.

"Anywhere" marks the third release on SLANDER's newly-minted label. With many more releases just around the corner, fans of the industrious duo should keep their eyes peeled for what's to come.

You can listen to "Anywhere" below.

FOLLOW SLANDER:

Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/30VUMfA

FOLLOW AU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/TheAu5

Instagram: instagram.com/au5_official

Twitter: twitter.com/Au5music

Spotify: spoti.fi/30jJyjc