SLANDER Channel Heaven Trap Roots in New Collaboration with Jason Ross

SLANDER has joined Ophelia Records alumnus Jason Ross for a purifying new collaboration, "Better Than Heaven" featuring JT Roach.

The densely melodic single is in alignment with SLANDER's "heaven trap" roots, a niche sub-genre consisting of thumping trap 808's and uplifting leads, which the duo themselves coined. The euphoric single achieves an apex that comes nothing short of befitting its title. Both SLANDER and Jason Ross have reputations for crafting leads that are larger than life and the producers' combined force on "Better Than Heaven" is enough to leave listeners in a surrounding state of bliss. SLANDER strategically premiered the show-stopping track on one of the world's biggest stages possible, Decadence NYE, which instantly captured the attention of thousands who were drawn in by the captivating vocals of JT Roach.

Jason Ross has been an ascendant force in 2020 especially following the release of his album 1000 Faces at the start of the year. His impressive debut album featured a slew of dance music favorites including vocalist Dia Frampton as well as fellow producers Dabin and Seven Lions.

Meanwhile, JT Roach, an accomplished songwriter, has notably appeared on NBC's Songland, and is no stranger to SLANDER. Previously, SLANDER enlisted JT Roach for the duo's wistful 2019 single "Potions" which was produced alongside Said The Sky.

