SLANDER Drops Unreleased Au5 Collab "Anywhere" at Road to Ultra Taiwan

Due to their country's reported success in the fight against COVID-19, Taiwanese dance music fans were able to enjoy a proper music festival over the weekend.

During their performance at Road to Ultra Taiwan, SLANDER used the now-rare opportunity to drop a new festival anthem made in collaboration with Au5. Titled "Anywhere," the duo took to Twitter and shared the debut performance of the unreleased, uplifting melodic bass tune.

Clearly crafted to be played in front of thousands of people, the trio fuses their signature sounds and takes listeners back to those late nights under the illuminated sky dancing with our best friends. Considering most of the world is unable to enjoy music festivals like we used to, it's refreshing to see artists drop songs designed for the main stage once again.

Fans of SLANDER have been bombarded with exciting announcements as of late. Earlier in the week, they teased that their highly-anticipated collaboration with Excision, "Your Fault" might be released next week. Not long before that, they introduced their own record label and teased new songs with NGHTMRE, Dylan Matthew, Fairlane, and more.

Road to Ultra Taiwan 2020 took place on November 14th at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei, Taiwan. At the time of writing, neither SLANDER nor Au5 have confirmed a release date for "Anywhere."

