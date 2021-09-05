September 5, 2021
SLANDER Team Up With Ganja White Night for Moody Melodic Bass Hybrid "Miss You"
Publish date:

SLANDER Team Up With Ganja White Night for Moody Melodic Bass Hybrid "Miss You"

The pair of duos created a track that features elements seemingly designed for both main stages and mosh pits.
Author:

Nate Vogel

The pair of duos created a track that features elements seemingly designed for both main stages and mosh pits.

SLANDER have teamed up with another one of bass music's biggest duos for a new track that will have you crying and moshing at the same time.

Released over the long weekend is "Miss You" by SLANDER and Ganja White Night. Fans have been waiting for this one to drop since it was formally announced almost two weeks ago. While those in attendance at Bass Canyon last month got to hear the song for themselves live, and in person, those without a ticket were left wondering what the four producers would whip up.

The track is broken into two distinct sections that vary greatly from one another. The first half is a perfect fit for those who like to get caught up in intense emotion and introspection brought on by many popular melodic bass offerings. Melancholy vocals and gentle piano give way to a synth-led bass drop with echoing cries reverberating throughout. 

The second half, on the other hand, is much more sinister. After a short vocal intermission, the pair of duos let out a mechanical growl before a heavy bass drop takes over. This is reminiscent of some of SLANDER's heavier offerings as well as most of Ganja White Night's hard-hitting sound. The final result is a nice amalgam of bass that will satisfy fans of both acts and is sure to become a staple in each of their live sets.

"Miss You" by SLANDER and Ganja White Night is out now on the former and NGHTMRE's Gud Vibrations label. You can download or stream the bass hybrid here.

