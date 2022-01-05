Watch SLANDER and if found Drop Soaring New Single "Getting Late" Live At Lights All Night 2021
Throughout their career, SLANDER have collaborated with a multitude of producers and singer-songwriters, ranging from industry titans to unheralded musicians. The duo never stray from a collab that cultivates new talent and gives rise to deserving artists.
This past weekend on December 30th, SLANDER performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Lights All Night Dallas, where they debuted a new single called "Getting Late" in surprise fashion for fans. Fast-rising Los Angeles-based electronic music producer and collaborator if found joined the duo onstage for a spectacular debut performance of the new song, which features a powerful topline from blooming vocalist Danni Carra.
Check out the momentous drop below.
You can listen to "Getting Late" below and find the song on streaming platforms here.
