SLANDER Tease Upcoming Jason Ross Collab "Better Than Heaven"

SLANDER are kickstarting their year with a collaboration alongside none other than trance producer Jason Ross.

SLANDER (real names Derek Andersen and Scott Land) posted a teaser clip of the forthcoming single on Twitter. The duo have been known to draw melodic contrast among their singles, composing growling, bass-driven originals as well as songs with cathartic, melodic leads. The duo's forthcoming "Better Than Heaven" falls along the lines of the latter.

The single matches the creative wavelength of the duo's melodic dubstep original, "First Time," and their more recent collaboration with Gryffin on his debut album, "All You Need to Know."

Jason Ross is sparing no time either. The "Known You Before" co-producer is ready to release his debut album, 1,000 Faces, later this month. He's set to hit the road on an album tour shortly thereafter.

Few may have expected these artists would find themselves in each other's company, but their work is likely to be worth the wait. The single does not have a formally announced release date but it's one to look out for in the weeks ahead.

