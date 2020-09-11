SLANDER and Moody Good Drop Stacked Remix Package for "Heart Break"

Last year, SLANDER and Moody Good teamed up for their dubstep slammer "Heart Break," which has now amassed over 1.2 million plays on Spotify. Almost a year later, they've released an 11-track remix package that's packed to the brim with heat.

SLANDER and Moody Good's remix EP for "Heart Break" includes Never Say Die favorites Trampa and Ivory as well as newcomers Neonix, Akeos, Hukae, and more. Although "Heart Break" certainly hasn't felt old or overplayed yet, each remix feels like an excellent refresh for the tune. While each rework is rooted within bass music, the package proves to be incredibly diverse.

Moore Kismet's remix is an absolute standout, as their trap-influenced remix is the most original of the bunch. Shiny, glimmering synths are scattered alongside heavily digitized elements and a pitched-up, subdued version of Karra's vocals, creating a much brighter tone for an otherwise sad song. Leotrix has also taken an interesting approach to his remix. Instead of the mind-bending mayhem fans have become accustomed to, his remix takes a much floatier approach.

Oolacile shows out on his remix as well, teasing fans with a rolling percussive intro only to slow things down and drop the track into an intricate mix of samples and sounds that beckons for a second listen. Syzy's remix is also quite the ride, using a slow melodic intro that leads fans into an intense, synth-heavy drop.

Stream the "Heart Break" remix package below.

FOLLOW SLANDER:

Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/30VUMfA

FOLLOW MOODY GOOD

Facebook: facebook.com/moodygoodofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/moodygood

Instagram: instagram.com/moodygood

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Rjm4Ha