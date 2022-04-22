SLANDER Unveil Emotive Single "Walk On Water" With RØRY and Dylan Matthew

It's always a good day when a new collaboration from SLANDER and Dylan Matthew arrives.

Marking SLANDER's second single this year following the massive NGHTMRE collaboration "Fall Into Me," the duo have now unveiled "Walk On Water." Featuring vocal contributions from Matthew as well as rising alt-rock star RØRY, the track is yet another brilliant display of SLANDER’s singular melodic bass production, laced with emotive lyrics about rekindling a lost love.

In a six-minute arrangement that peels away more and more layers as it unfolds, the track is broken up by anthemic breakdown sections and celestial drops. RØRY and Matthew also stun in the song's poignant duet.

Take a listen to "Walk On Water" below.

"Walk On Water" was premiered last week during SLANDER’s headlining Sahara stage set at Coachella, and will be included on the acclaimed duo’s forthcoming debut album, slated for release later this year.

"Performing ‘Walk On Water’ at Coachella was a huge moment for us,” SLANDER said in a joint press statement. “We’ve been going to the festival since we were college students at UC Irvine and now to headline the Sahara stage for our first turn play there was just incredible. We’ve wanted to share this track as well as news of our upcoming debut studio album with our fans for a long time and couldn’t have had a better time and place to do so than from the stage of the Sahara. RØRY and Dylan bring so much power and emotion to the song."

SLANDER are gearing up for a busy rest of the year ahead, with a second Coachella headline performance slated for Weekend Two as well as an assortment of tour dates until early September. They're set to perform at Electric Forest and Shambhala, among other major festivals.

4/22 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/30 - Project Glow - Washington, DC

5/22 - Hangout Music Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

6/25 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

6/24-26 - Escapade Music Festival - Ottawa, ON

7/8 - FVDED IN THE PARK - Surrey, BC

7/22-25 - Shambhala Music Festival - Salmo, BC

8/12 - Ever After Music Festival - Kitchener, ON

9/2-4 - Electric Zoo - New York, NY

9/4 - North Coast Music Festival - Chicago, IL

