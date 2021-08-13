SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach Collide on Anthemic Bass Single "Gravity"
SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach Collide on Anthemic Bass Single "Gravity"

The bass anthem of the summer has arrived.
Subtronics (via Twitter)

After months of teasing their highly-anticipated collaboration, SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach have released their tune "Gravity" in a joint release by Gud Vibrations and Cyclops Recordings.

Clocking in at over six minutes, "Gravity" expertly speaks to each collaborator's artistry. SLANDER, Subtronics, and Roach are all given their own moments to shine.

Roach's vocals lead the charge right from the start, paving the way for SLANDER's signature emotive sound before Subtronics takes the lead in the first drop with unwavering, pulverizing bass. "Gravity" is a bass anthem that fans will undoubtedly be hearing in SLANDER and Subtronics' sets for the remainder of the festival season.

Earlier this year, SLANDER and Subtronics first teased their collaboration at Forbidden Kingdom in Orlando. Last month, footage of the track was captured during Subtronics' set at his headline show at Red Rocks. 

Listen to "Gravity" on streaming platforms here.

