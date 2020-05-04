Watch SVDDEN DEATH and SLANDER Debut Thunderous New Collab "Blood On Me"

SLANDER and SVDDEN DEATH today offered up a teaser of their forthcoming collaboration, which is not for the faint of heart. SLANDER took to Twitter to share the title of the thunderous bass tune, "Blood On Me," as well as a short clip of its build and drop.

After announcing the collab on Twitter last week, the two dubstep and trap heavyweights linked up for a monster B2B set during the recent Bassrush livestream and debuted the single. Elements of both SVDDEN DEATH and SLANDER's respective sounds are present in "Blood On Me." You can hear the vicious, metallic drop patches of the former meld seamlessly with the orchestral strings of the latter, both of which coalesce into a forward-thinking bass single that fans are undoubtedly clamoring for.

As of the time of writing, there has not been any announcement on a release date for the single so fans will have to find solace in this short clip.

