SLANDER Drops New Melodic Bass Single "When I'm With You" on Their Heaven Sent Imprint

Joining forces with Synymata and singer-songwriter neverwaves, the tune is sure to become a festival mainstay.

In October 2020, prominent bass music duo SLANDER launched their own Heaven Sent imprint in addition to their co-owned Gud Vibrations label with NIGHTMRE. As an outlet for their more melodic side, the idea behind the new banner was to release “emotional music sent from above.”

SLANDER continues to execute on that theme with their newest single “When I’m With You.” Joining forces with Milwaukee producer Synymata and singer-songwriter neverwaves, the feel-good tune is dynamic, impassioned, and endlessly playable.

The track opens with placid acoustic guitar riffs and the emotional vocals of neverwaves before cranking up the energy with captivating synths. The bass-heavy drop combines hard-hitting drums with euphoric sound design for an emotionally rich, yet head-banging beat. “When I’m With You" is a sweet treat for SLANDER fans everywhere and sure to become a festival mainstay.

With previous releases on Seven Lions’ Ophelia Records, MrSuicideSheep’s Seeking Blue Records, Jauz's Bite This, and guest mixes on Insomniac Radio and Kannibalen Radio, Synymata is just getting started. Formerly known as Dirty Chime, neverwaves is a multi-talented artist who can sing, produce, write, and play multiple instruments.

Meanwhile, SLANDER have been hustling, running two labels and promising brand new music every week this year.

