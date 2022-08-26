Skip to main content
SLANDER Go Techno: Listen to "Before Dawn" Off Upcoming Debut Album

Ahead of their debut album, SLANDER have entered uncharted territory to deliver a thumping techno record.

Brian Rapoport/EDM.com

SLANDER, is that you?

The barnstorming bass music duo have taken an unexpected dip into techno, keeping fans on their toes before the forthcoming release of their long-awaited debut album, Thrive

SLANDER's new single, "Before Dawn," speaks to the still moments of darkness before light creeps in. From the moment the track begins, listeners are taken down an eerie and unfamiliar soundscape fitted with industrial kick drums and a ferocious bassline.

SLANDER have no remorse as the arrangement relentlessly chugs forward before making way for an entrancing break. Here, soothing piano chords percolate through the mix in dreamlike fashion, instilling the sense of serenity that embodies darkness before it's transmuted into light. And just like the earth's diurnal cycles, dusk eventually sets in as SLANDER bring back the menacing techno drop.

Take a listen to "Before Dawn" below and find the single on streaming platforms here.

SLANDER Go Techno: Listen to "Before Dawn" Off Upcoming Debut Album

Ahead of their debut album, SLANDER have entered uncharted territory to deliver a thumping techno record.

"Before Dawn" will appear on Thrive, which is slated to drop on September 22nd. The album will also include SLANDER's singles "Walk On Water" (with RØRY and Dylan Matthew) and "Halfway Down" (with Ashley Drake).

Until then, you can catch the duo on their eponymous album tour, which is scheduled to begin on September 10th in Phoenix. Check out the "Thrive" tour dates below and navigate here for tickets.

SLANDER "Thrive" Tour Dates 2022

9/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Raceway
9/22 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
9/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
9/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
9/29 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnace
10/1 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
10/6 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
10/7 - Montreal, QC - Olympic Stadium
10/15 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center
10/20 - St. Louis, MI - The Factory
10/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
10/29 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium
11/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair
11/16 - Kansas City, UT - Arvest Bank Theater at Midland
11/17 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

