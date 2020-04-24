SLANDER Teams Up With William Black for Soaring Single "Back 2 U"

SLANDER and William Black have released their collaborative track "Back 2 U" out via the former's Gud Vibrations imprint.

"Back 2 U" flows down a vein similar to SLANDER's previous release "Feeling Gud," ditching the metallic synths of their heavier songs for some floatier ones. William Black, however, stays on the course listeners are familiar with, as their collaboration makes use of passionate vocals and a somber guitar riff to stir up feelings of unrequited love. Fans familiar with either artist's discography will find "Back 2 U" a welcome addition.

SLANDER has achieved international fame since exploding onto the scene with their collaborative EP with NGHTMRE, Nuclear Bonds. They've compiled a long list of high-profile collaborators over the years, including Gryffin, Seven Lions, Dabin, Asking Alexandria, and many more.

William Black has received support from a number of artists since the early days of his career, including ILLENIUM, who recruited him for an official remix of "Spirals" in 2016. Last year, he released his debut album Pages, which includes his popular tune "Drown The Sky" featuring RØRY, as well as collaborations with Micah Martin, Nevve, and RUNN.

