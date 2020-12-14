SLANDER and William Black Drop Expansive "Back To U" Remix Bundle

Back in April, SLANDER teamed up with William Black to release their emotive collaboration "Back To U," quickly garnering million streams across platforms. The two renowned dance music acts have now tapped a bevy of producers to remix the soaring track.

After dropping the curtain on the remixes in sets at Ultra Taiwan and SLANDER'S own Virtual Vibes Music Festival, it did not take long for these IDs to be sought after by their avid fans. Spanning five reworks, the EP features new cuts from Matrix & Futurebound, Fairlane, Control Freak, Mazare, and Topi.

Control Freak's edit was first teased at Virtual Vibes in October on SLANDER's epic Medusa head stage. After the velvety vocals are introduced, you can feel the ominous fog of heavy bass coming as the tension builds, which culminates in a drop that any basshead would enjoy. Matrix & Futurebound's remix was teased in November at Ultra Taiwan, and it features a kinetic, rhythmic drum and bass cadence that floats through the arrangement with a melodic tinge.

Fairlane’s lighthearted take boasts soft guitar plucks in a bubbly future pop twist, and Mazare picks up the tempo to breathe new life into "Back To U" with a euphoric future bass rendition. In the second verse, a subtle percussion tap brings the (virtual) dance floor back to its feet before concluding with a frenetic drum & bass finisher. To wrap up the pack, Topi interjects with a set of synths that lead into a sinister vibe, spilling out with an anthemic flair. Like magic, he switches things up in the break with an acoustic guitar that leads into a room-filling plume of synths.

You can listen to each of these masterpieces below and stream the full bundle here.

FOLLOW SLANDER:

Facebook: facebook.com/slanderofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/SlanderOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/slanderofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/34bdukw

FOLLOW WILLIAM BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/itswilliamblack

Twitter: twitter.com/itswilliamblack

Instagram: instagram.com/williamblack

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gMF8cL