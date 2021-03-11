Sleepnet Taps IMANU for Stunning Single "Glass Hearts" from Debut EP [Premiere]

Just days ago, NOISIA's Nik Roos revealed that he was behind the mysterious Sleepnet alias, after speculation began brewing when the entrancing "Angel Blade" was premiered via UKF last month. Sleepnet also revealed that "Angel Blade" was a part of something bigger—the First Light EP, set to be released via NOISIA's VISION imprint this Friday.

First Light's tracklist boasts two collaborations: "Void Song" with Former and a team-up with IMANU—formerly known as Signal—called "Glass Hearts." The latter, which EDM.com has the pleasure of premiering today, is just as stunning as one might expect from two of electronic music's most forward-thinking producers.

"Glass Hearts" is quite the journey from start to finish. As a bright arpeggio gradually becomes more dissonant to open the track, a breathy and distorted vocal sample melody hints at what's to come, though the main section is still completely unexpected. Triplet kicks and clever shakers are just about the only percussive elements that carry "Glass Hearts" through the first "drop," though the glitched-out atmosphere and ghastly vocal samples are what really steal the show before a pensive melody takes over in the second half to bring it all together.

There's plenty of sub bass to be had, but "Glass Hearts" in no way a dance floor banger. Think of it as a breathtaking work of sonic art seated comfortably at the First Light table among its equally remarkable companion tracks, or standard operating procedure for the likes of both Sleepnet and IMANU.

"Glass Hearts," and the rest of Sleepnet's First Light EP is out tomorrow via VISION. It can be preordered or pre-saved here.

