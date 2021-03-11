Sleepnet Taps IMANU for Stunning Single "Glass Hearts" from Debut EP [Premiere]

Sleepnet Taps IMANU for Stunning Single "Glass Hearts" from Debut EP [Premiere]

This team-up between NOISIA's Nik Roos and IMANU is a sonic work of art.
Author:
Publish date:

Just days ago, NOISIA's Nik Roos revealed that he was behind the mysterious Sleepnet alias, after speculation began brewing when the entrancing "Angel Blade" was premiered via UKF last month. Sleepnet also revealed that "Angel Blade" was a part of something bigger—the First Light EP, set to be released via NOISIA's VISION imprint this Friday. 

First Light's tracklist boasts two collaborations: "Void Song" with Former and a team-up with IMANU—formerly known as Signal—called "Glass Hearts." The latter, which EDM.com has the pleasure of premiering today, is just as stunning as one might expect from two of electronic music's most forward-thinking producers.

"Glass Hearts" is quite the journey from start to finish. As a bright arpeggio gradually becomes more dissonant to open the track, a breathy and distorted vocal sample melody hints at what's to come, though the main section is still completely unexpected. Triplet kicks and clever shakers are just about the only percussive elements that carry "Glass Hearts" through the first "drop," though the glitched-out atmosphere and ghastly vocal samples are what really steal the show before a pensive melody takes over in the second half to bring it all together. 

There's plenty of sub bass to be had, but "Glass Hearts" in no way a dance floor banger. Think of it as a breathtaking work of sonic art seated comfortably at the First Light table among its equally remarkable companion tracks, or standard operating procedure for the likes of both Sleepnet and IMANU.

"Glass Hearts," and the rest of Sleepnet's First Light EP is out tomorrow via VISION. It can be preordered or pre-saved here

FOLLOW SLEEPNET:

Facebook: facebook.com/sleepnetmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/sleepnetmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/_sleepnet
Spotify: spoti.fi/38nFpzH

FOLLOW IMANU:

Facebook: facebook.com/imanumusic
Twitter: twitter.com/imanumusic
Instagram: instagram.com/imanumusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ch9dPG

Related

Sleepnet - First Light.web
NEWS

Mysterious Producer Sleepnet Emerges as NOISIA's Nik Roos, With EP on the Way

Sleepnet's "First Light" EP will feature sounds from NOISIA productions that never came to fruition over the past two decades.

Luboku
MUSIC RELEASES

Luboku Premieres New Single "50 Days" Off Debut EP [Exclusive]

"50 Days" is off his debut EP 'The Surface' out Nov.23

flux
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Taps Kata Kozma for New Melodic Single "You & I" from Upcoming Album

The bass maestro serves up a melodic dubstep treat on Circus Records.

Thys
MUSIC RELEASES

Thys of Noisia Unveils First Solo Track "Unmoved Mover" from Forthcoming Debut EP

Thys' "Unmoved Mover/Unwound" EP is set for an August 28th release.

dimension
MUSIC RELEASES

Dimension's Stunning 17-Track Debut Album "Organ" Has Finally Arrivedd

"Organ" features nine previously released singles and eight brand new tracks.

etcetc spydatek
MUSIC RELEASES

ETC!ETC! and SpydaT.E.K Let Loose With "Sueltalo" from New EP [Premiere]

The duo serve up a blistering club banger, the titular track from their forthcoming EP.

redo1
MUSIC RELEASES

Julian Gray's Mau5trap Debut With New 'Autonomous. EP' [Premiere]

"Autonomous" has the infectious throbbing bass line that makes it near in possible to not bob your head like a damn bird.

FULLBURST-ART-e1533315557772
MUSIC RELEASES

1788-L Reveals First Single “F U L L / B U R S T” with totto From Debut EP Out This Month [Listen]

M A C H I N E S A R E F O R E V E R