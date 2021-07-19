This Ridiculous Slipknot vs. Daft Punk Mashup Actually Works
Publish date:

This Ridiculous Slipknot vs. Daft Punk Mashup Actually Works

I DID MY TIME!
Author:

Morten Jensen/William Beaucardet

I DID MY TIME!

Unexpected musical mashups became a staple of the Internet sometime in the early 2010s and have provided many laughs since.

It's hard to forget about Isosine's viral 2011 "Psychosocial Baby" mashup of Justin Bieber and Slipknot, in which he laced the iconic masked metal band's aggressive vocals over the happy-go-lucky pop beat of Bieber's bubblegum hit "Baby." The video has garnered well over 17 million views in the last decade.

Now, YouTuber William Maranci has taken it upon himself to harness Slipknot's seminal "Psychosocial" for a 2021 mashup with none other than one of Daft Punk's greatest hits, "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger."

Recommended Articles

zhu
EVENTS

ZHU Announces 2021 Headlining Gigs in New York and Los Angeles

French house producer Shiba San will support the Grammy-nominated artist at Avant Gardner and the Greek Theatre.

Alter-Ego-main
NEWS

Grimes is Judging a New Singing Competition Show—For Digital Avatars

Grimes will join will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, and more on the "Alter Ego" panel this fall.

slipknot daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

This Ridiculous Slipknot vs. Daft Punk Mashup Actually Works

I DID MY TIME!

Sure, it's absolutely ridiculous in a way, but the mashup somehow works rather well despite the differences in style. Thanks in part to his ability to recreate the legendary vocoded Daft Punk robot voice, Maranci's edit at times trades the "Work it harder, make it better" vocal refrain for Corey Taylor's screams in "Psychosocial." The mashup gets even more bizarre toward the end, when Taylor's vocals are chopped up to reflect the fluctuating robot voices from Daft Punk's classic in extremely similar fashion.

It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but "Harder, Better, Psychosocial" will certainly slide in nicely among the greatest of the unexpected YouTube mashups to date. Well played, Maranci.

Take a listen below at your own peril.

Related

Daft Punk
MUSIC RELEASES

Daft Punk's Iconic "Homework" and "Alive 1997" Get Vinyl Reissues

The re-releases come shortly after the news of Daft Punk's shocking split.

daft punk keith urban
NEWS

Keith Urban Says Daft Punk Was His Dream Collaborator

The decorated country-pop recording artist said Daft Punk "was probably top of my list of artists who I really, really, admire."

UFO
MUSIC RELEASES

This UFO-Inspired Spotify Playlist Features Daft Punk, Jack Ü and Frank Sinatra

The Spotify-curated "cl0se ënc0ūnteRs" playlist includes 25 tracks that perfectly capture the mystery and allure of UFOs.

daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

The Truth Behind Last Year's "Leaked Daft Punk Track" has Come Out

The clip leaked to Reddit was actually produced by French producer TKNIK.

Daft Punk Discovery
MUSIC RELEASES

New Daft Punk Book Contains Excerpts From Unpublished Interviews

The book is available for preorder now and due out in September.

daft punk
Lifestyle

Daft Punk-Inspired Watch Collection Unveiled by Director of Chanel's Watchmaking Creation Studio

The stunning J12 Electro collection was revealed at Geneva's Watches and Wonders fair.

Nero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nero Return With Breathtaking Remix of Daft Punk Classic "Emotion": Listen

Nero also teased more music in the pipeline this year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the legendary group's seminal debut album.

daft punk
FEATURES

On This Day In Dance Music History: Daft Punk Released "One More Time"

Released at the turn of the century, "One More Time" has kept worldwide audiences dancing ever since.