Slow Magic Unveils Full "Closer 2 U" EP On Moving Castle

Carefully bringing together the pieces over the past few months, Slow Magic has finally released his latest EP in full—a 4-track body of work titled Closer 2 U that arrived on digital platforms via Moving Castle.

With over 200 million streams to his name, the masked producer has established himself within the electronic space over the past years with his blissful and melodic productions. This latest short-but-sweet body of work is no different, further proving he is a noteworthy talent that listeners need to keep their ears on.

Previously-released singles such as the title track “Closer 2 U” with Manila Killa and “Somewhere,” featuring vocals by Woven In Hiatus and co-production by Shallou, painted a good picture of that the EP would look like while freshly added tracks “Heartbeat / Helicopter” and “Wild” perfectly add to the narrative with their heavenly melodies and stunning atmospheres.

"Closer 2 U represents the difficulties of distance and the importance of connection," explained Slow Magic in a press statement. "I want this EP to encourage and inspire people to reach out to the ones they care about in a time where we are all feeling distant."

