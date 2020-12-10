Slow Magic Shares Stellar Album “it's the end of the world, but it's ok”

2020 is wrapping up in a huge way for mysterious talent Slow Magic, who has shared more than a handful of vibrant singles in recent months, ultimately leading up to the release of his latest body of work it's the end of the world, but it's ok. Having built a career around otherworldly and unique sounds, Slow Magic has emerged as a definitive voice within the electronic music scene, and one who has now capitalized on the momentum he’s built over the years with this new project.

Representing hope for a world in crisis, Slow Magic’s it's the end of the world, but it's ok is a truly stunning auditory effort. Out via Moving Castle, the LP runs 12 tracks in length and features the likes of Manila Killa, RUNN, Paperwhite and more. Previously released singles such as "Closer 2 U,” "Carry On" and “Somewhere” are perfectly reinforced within the tracklist, while new gems like “All I Need” and “Wild” add a whole new dimension to the album.

"This album is a collection of songs that I worked on over the last few years that mean a lot to me,” explained Slow Magic in a press statement. “The concept and title started as an optimistic twist on a sci-fi apocalypse, but over this past year the meaning of the album has evolved as 2020 has shown us that sometimes, it truly feels like the end of the world. The idea that there is always light in the darkness rings true, and these songs, while not written for the current events of the world, can hopefully help you find solace and optimism even when things seem out of control.”

FOLLOW SLOW MAGIC:

Facebook: facebook.com/slowwwmagic

Twitter: twitter.com/SlowMagic

Instagram: instagram.com/slowmagic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2C0oDJO