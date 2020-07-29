Slow Magic Enlists Manila Killa for Uplifting Single "Closer 2 U"

Slow Magic's upcoming EP Closer 2 U, coming out August 19th via Moving Castle, is shaping up to be one of his finest works yet. This year, the masked producer has been sharing some of his most stellar creations ever, dropping the nostalgic solo single "Home" before teaming up with Woven In Hiatus to release "Somewhere," which was co-produced by Shallou.

Slow Magic has now offered his fans another bright track from Closer 2 U, joining forces with fellow electronic producer Manila Killa for the EP's titular track. Together, Slow Magic and Manila Killa create a wonderful sonic journey that blends playful vocal chops with expert sound design, bringing forth their best respective qualities. "Closer 2 U" is a high-energy gem driven by heavenly synths and bass-heavy drops, which are separated by an epic breakdown filled with impactful drum hits and haunting melodies.

"I have been following and admiring Manila Killa's music for a long time," said Slow Magic in a press statement. "Last year, we met up in LA and clicked collaboratively. I think it is always great to be in the same room and bounce ideas off of each other when collaborating but 'Closer 2 U' ended up being the opposite of that. We just sent versions back and forth on email and made it happen."

"More than ever, it's important to remember the power of connecting that we have at our fingertips online," he continued. "'Closer 2 U’ represents the difficulties of distance and the importance of connection. I want this EP to encourage and inspire people to reach out to the ones they care about in a time where we are all feeling distant.”

