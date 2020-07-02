Slow Magic Teams Up with Shallou and Woven In Hiatus for Heavenly Single "Somewhere"

Riding off the success of his independent release “Home," which came out earlier this year, Slow Magic is back with yet another tasteful tune. With his latest offering, Slow Magic is unfolding the journey leading up to his forthcoming EP Closer 2 U, out August 19th via Moving Castle, a label home to the likes of Manila Killa and AOBeats. The masked producer’s latest gem comes in the form of "Somewhere," which features vocals by Woven In Hiatus as well as additional production by fellow artist Shallou.

Created right after Slow Magic and Shallou’s collaborative tour last year, “Somewhere” is a truly stunning electronic record. A heartfelt, drawn-out intro leads perfectly into Woven In Hiatus' heavenly vocal effort, which breathes fresh air into the atmospheric, synth-dominated production. "I'm super happy with how it turned out, especially the ending section, which makes me want to go run as fast as I can down a road and forget everything," said Slow Magic in a press release issued for the single.

"Closer 2 U represents the difficulties of distance and the importance of connection," he continued. "I want this EP to encourage and inspire people to reach out to the ones they care about in a time where we are all feeling distant."

FOLLOW SLOW MAGIC:

Facebook: facebook.com/slowwwmagic

Twitter: twitter.com/SlowMagic

Instagram: instagram.com/slowmagic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2C0oDJO